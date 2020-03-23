Nellis limits facility access

Nellis Air Force Base continues to provide advanced operational testing, tactics and training to support the Air Force and our Allies and is still open to all personnel with valid identification.

According to the COVID-19 section of the Nellis webpage, “Military personnel should contact unit leadership for mission support guidance.”

Base leadership has, however, instituted some restrictions for base facilities in an attempt to ‘flatten the curve.’

As of March 18, the Commissary will be open only to those with a valid DOD ID card that indicates commissary privileges (Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve personnel, retirees, disabled veterans with corresponding identification, and dependents) will be allowed entrance to the commissary. However, cardholders may not escort guests into the commissary.

Effective March 16, the Exchange at both Nellis and Creech facilities has limited the purchase of the following items to no more than three per customer: masks, hand sanitizers, disposable gloves, disposable face masks, rubbing alcohol, thermometers, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant cleaners and sprays, paper towels, bleach and toilet paper.

Additionally, facilities with drive through capability will be drive through only (Popeyes and Burger King), while food courts and non-drive through food operations will be ‘grab-n-go’ only. Seating in the Main Exchange Food Court and Papa Johns will either be removed or blocked off.

Additionally, with the recent announcement of school closures, patrons of the Child Development Centers and Youth Center are asked to limit their children’s attendance. Anyone who has the ability to keep their children at home are asked to do so. For the foreseeable future, the Child Development Centers will only be available to mission essential personnel.

According to the Nellis website, the CDC will reimburse fees paid if services are not used.

The Hospital and Pharmacy will continue to support patrons with appointments and prescriptions. Personnel should, however, check with the provider beforehand to make sure the appointment is still scheduled. The waiting lobby at the satellite pharmacy will be closed. Patrons are asked that non-urgent prescriptions be filled using the drop box next to the ticketing kiosk for next day pickup.

The 99th Force Support Squadron continues to operate, with restrictions. Some facilities are open, some closed and some are open with limited service. For a complete list, see Page 8.

The Warrior Fitness Center is open to active duty personnel only. And The Club will start curbside pickup March 23. A complete menu is available on Page 8.

Leadership at Nellis continues to monitor the situation. “Nellis AFB is committed to protecting the health of our Airmen while preserving the ability to conduct operations for the defense of our nation,” said a recent post on Facebook. “Thank you for your patience and understanding in this continually evolving situation.”

For regular updates on the evolving situation, visit www.nellis.af.mil, or Nellis Air Force Base on Facebook.