Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Nellis

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has confirmed one new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, for a total of seven.

All members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.

Nellis AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. Nellis AFB leadership is constantly monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The following procedures, changes and closures have been put in place:

Medical Group

With the first confirmed COVID-19 case at Nellis, the 99th Medical Group remains postured to support the medical needs of the Nellis Air Force Base community. To help them continue to protect the health of patients and their staff, here are the measures presently in place at the hospital – some new, some which have been in place for the last several days.

* The medical center will no longer permit visitors. This move is consistent with other medical centers across the country and has been in work for several days. Exceptions will be made for one legal guardian to accompany pediatric patients, one adult visitor for women in labor, and extenuating circumstances. All visitors must pass a health screening before entering the facility. Family and friends may stay in touch with loved ones through phone calls, text messages, and video services such as FaceTime and Skype to patients’ mobile devices. While calling a patient’s cell phone is preferred to keep lines open, loved ones may connect with patient’s rooms by calling the nurses stations at the following numbers: ICU, 702-653-3560; Labor and Delivery, 702-653-3500; Medical Surgical Unit, 702-653-3610.

* All medical departments are open, but non-essential appointments and elective procedures are postponed to help mitigate the spread of the virus and to ensure the hospital is positioned to surge care, if required. Medical staff are working to reschedule those appointments as much as possible before considering cancellation, and as many appointments as possible will be conducted over the phone. Clinic staff is calling each patient, in the order of their appointment, to inform the individual of changes.

* At this time, all personnel must enter the hospital through the Outpatient Clinic and Emergency Room entry control points, where they will receive a health screening prior to entering the facility. At night, only the ER entrance is available.

AAFES

All shops in the Main Exchange, including the Food Court, are open at this time but close at 6 p.m. daily. Some food concessions may be closed at the discretion of those companies. All Food Court restaurants are to-go only. Popeyes and Burger King remain open but are drive-thru only. The Nellis Express, Nellis Landings Express, and gas stations are open for normal hours.

Commissary

Entrance from 7:30-9:30 a.m. is limited to Active Duty, Guard, Reserve, dependents, mission essential civilians and contractors.

Entry for uniformed personnel and dependents will be 8-9:30 a.m., and there will no longer be early bird hours.

From 9:30 a.m. until closing, all authorized patrons with valid DOD ID careds will be allowed to shop at the commissary, however, cardholders may not escort guests.

This information and other measures across the base may change to meet the needs of this fluid public health event; please stay tuned to this page and www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19 for up to date information.







