Air Force U.S., coalition maintainers train at Red Flag 20-2 March 23, 2020 0 37 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Italian air force maintenance crew members assigned to the 18th Squadron at Trapani Air Force Base, stand as a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft prepares to taxi during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 10, 2020. Red Flag provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. Spanish air force crew members assigned to the 142nd Squadron at Albacete Air Base, perform pre-flight checks on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 10, 2020. Eurofighter Typhoon is the world’s most advanced swing-role combat aircraft, providing simultaneously deployable air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities. Air Force photographs by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young A Eurofighter maintenance crew member assigned to the German air force Tactical Air Wing 33 at Büchel Air Base, tightens a screw on a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 9, 2020. Red Flag increases interoperability between U.S. and coalition forces as they train together in high-end, realistic scenarios. A Eurofighter maintenance crew member assigned to the German air force Tactical Air Wing 33 at Büchel Air Base, preps a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft during Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 9, 2020. Red Flag provides mission commanders the opportunity to lead in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments with multi-domain assets.