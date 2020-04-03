Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 3, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 3, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Wherever you are and however you’re spending your time – working from home, providing services to our community on the “front lines” of this pandemic, or spending time online in search of community and encouragement – we just want to let you know that we are here for you, and with you. Our mission at Aerotech News continues to be one of connection – connecting you, our readers, to one another with a network of defense industry, military and veteran news, spanning the southwestern portion of the United States. Now more than ever, it’s important for us to know what’s going on in other communities and the wider world, as reminder that we are all CONNECTED, and we will all get through this TOGETHER AND UNITED. If you follow our Facebook page regularly, you’ll see that we’ve been doing more cross-posting and sharing of stories from throughout our service area of southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada. That’s just one way we’re working to expand our network of community and connectedness. You can visit our main website, www.aerotechnews.com, for full, FREE access to current and archived material serving the communities of Aerospace Valley and Edwards AFB, Fort Irwin NTC, Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, Luke AFB and Davis-Monthan AFB. We’re meeting our community’s unique challenges with the common goal of emerging stronger, wiser and more resilient. So – ONWARD!

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/usdh/

Here are some highlights from this week’s digital edition!

Nellis Exchange, Commissary staff meets COVID-19 challenge head-on: page 1

99th ABW units get Nellis, Creech personnel set up for remote work: page 4

Photo feature – 99th MDG fights COVID-19: pages 6 & 7

VA Southern Nevada stands at the ready: page 9

All included in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! We’d like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue in their support not only of Aerotech/ Desert Lightning News, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now, and in the future when this crisis passes (and it WILL pass). Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 3rd. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFBs, as well as other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – be well and be safe. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #VegasStrong #NevadaStrong