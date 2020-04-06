Public health emergency declared at Nellis, access restricted beginning April 6

Advertisement

On April 3, the 99th Air Base Wing Commander, Col Cavan Craddock, declared a public health emergency and announced the following changes for access to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The following restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Beginning April 6, access to the base will be limited to mission essential personnel and those who reside on the installation. Retirees will continue to be able to access the Satellite Pharmacy through April 10.

Starting April 11, only essential personnel and residents of the base will be granted access to the installation.

The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center will remain open for emergencies and required appointments for all beneficiaries, including retirees.

The Commissary and Base Exchange will remain open for mission essential personnel and their dependents only.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and these measures, while temporarily inconvenient, are being implemented to mitigate spread of the virus, protect our mission and keep our Airmen and families safe,” said Craddock. “This was a tough choice and there are undoubtedly more tough choices ahead. I appreciate the support and understanding of our retiree, veteran, and local Las Vegas community as we tackle this challenge together.”

The public health emergency declaration, which is consistent with the actions across the State of Nevada, allows for greater access to health care resources and broader authority to limit access to the installation as well as the movements of its residents.

Nellis AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. Nellis AFB leadership is constantly monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.