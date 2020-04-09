Nellis Commissary access changes

Advertisement

Effective April 10, the Nellis AFB Commissary will not be allowing anyone in the Commissary without a mask on.

Additionally, the Nellis AFB commander has said that retirees will no longer be allowed to enter the commissary due to the current health situation.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of our Airman and families and to preserve combat capability,” said a spokesperson.

Several other changes have also been announced:

* Commissary patrons are no longer allowed to bring in guests.

* Children 18 years or older must have a Military dependent ID card to access to the commissary.

* One hundred percent ID card checks are in place.

* No more ‘early bird’ hours. The commissary opens at 8 a.m.

Effective immediately, Commissary access is strictly limited to:

* Active Duty Military and their dependents.

* Guard and Reserve personnel.

* Mission essential civilian personnel/authorized patrons only.

“These actions are necessary for the protection of our employees as well as our most valued patrons,” said a commissary spokesperson.