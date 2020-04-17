Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 17, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 17, 2020

Hello Friends, and thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Our southern Nevada military community is pulling together in amazing ways to keep our Air Force mission moving forward, while combatting the effects of COVID-19. Whether it be family members sewing face masks for those still in the workplace; Force Support and other agencies supporting the physical and mental needs of our community members, or the USAF Thunderbirds treating the entire Vegas Valley to an impromptu mini air show, the Spirit of the Warfighter is alive and well in Las Vegas and beyond! We salute EVERYONE in our local military family – active duty, family members and veterans – all of whom are making sacrifices to keep our Airmen safe and well. United together, we WILL get through this with strength and resilience! Click on the link below for your full digital edition of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Here are some highlights from this week’s publication:

Nellis spouses provide support from a distance: page 1

99th Force Support Squadron rises to meet COVID-19 challenges: page 3

USAF Thunderbirds thrill thousands with Las Vegas flyover: page 6

Photo feature – Vegas goes “Blue” to honor first responders: page 7

VA Southern Nevada supports COVID-19 survivor: page 9

