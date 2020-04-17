Vegas goes ‘blue’

Advertisement

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off April 3, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 64th Aggressor Squadron flew a pre-scheduled training mission using all blue aircraft, symbolizing the base’s appreciation and support for Las Vegas Valley medical professionals, including those at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, and first responders who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.















Senior Airman Russell Lee, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crew chief assigned to 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Viper Aircraft Maintenance Unit, stands-by to give the pilot the signal all pre-checks are complete at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 3, 2020. While the nation fights COVID-19, Nellis AFB continues flight operations and utilized this training to show appreciation for medical personnel and first responders by flying blue F-16s.















F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron line up on the flightline in preparation for take off April 3, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 64th Aggressor Squadron flew a pre-scheduled training mission using all blue aircraft, symbolizing the base’s appreciation and support for Las Vegas Valley medical professionals, including those at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, and first responders who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.















An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet pilot assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) throws up a morale sign before takeoff at Nellis Air Force, Nev., April 3, 2020. The 64th AGRS flew blue F-16s to honor medical personnel and first responders from the Las Vegas Valley as well as nationwide while conducting a training mission.















Jets line up at the end of runway for final checks prior to taking off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 3, 2020. The flight is in support of the Las Vegas Valley medical professionals, who are fighting COVID-19.















Senior Airman Russell Lee, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crew chief assigned to 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Viper Aircraft Maintenance Unit, signals to the pilot at the end of the runway before takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 3, 2020. The four 64th Aggressor Squadron’s blue F-16’s conducted a training mission while honoring medical personnel and first responders from the Las Vegas Valley and across the globe.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact