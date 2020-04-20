Feeding Hope: Team 432 hands out pizza during COVID-19

Advertisement

A first sergeant from Creech Air Force Base delivers pizza to hand out to Creech families during a drive-thru dinner give-away event in Las Vegas, Nev., April 10, 2020. The event was executed in an effort to boost the morale of Airmen and families, who were asked to stay in their vehicles as first sergeants, and other volunteers, handed them pizza while maintaining minimal contact and practicing Centers for Disease Control preventative measures.















First sergeants from Creech Air Force Base deliver pizza to hand out to Creech families during a drive-thru dinner giveaway event in Las Vegas, Nev., April 10, 2020. The event was executed in an effort to boost the morale of Airmen and families, who were asked to stay in their vehicles as first sergeants, and other volunteers, handed them pizza while maintaining minimal contact and practicing Centers for Disease Control preventative measures.















An Airman from Creech Air Force Base waves to Airmen and families during a drive-thru dinner giveaway event in Las Vegas, Nev., April 10, 2020. The event was only possible through the good will of Creech AFB first sergeants and 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron civic leader Ken Howe, who worked together to offer free dinner to boost the morale of Creech Airmen and families during COVID-19.









