99th MDG increases some face-to-face appointments

Advertisement

Starting April 27, the 99th Medical Group will increase some face-to-face patient appointments for outpatient care and mental health services.

While operations at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center are limited, Primary Care appointments remain available for those enrolled at the facility.

To schedule, please call the appointment line at 702-653-2273. Virtual appointments will be used to the greatest extent possible, but you may be seen in the clinic, if required. Many clinics have same-day appointments available.

If this change is applicable to your medical needs, your provider’s team will contact you directly. We will continue to use virtual appointments for our patients where it is applicable. Emergency room visits should be reserved for emergency and urgent medical needs.

The current visitation policy (no visitors with the exception of a parent or guardian with a minor, or one adult guest for a woman in labor) remains the same as we limit personnel inside the building to protect patients and staff. All personnel are required to wear a face covering inside the medical campus if unable to maintain physical distancing.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact