Effective May 1, the Nellis commissary will close at 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Regular hours are now 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays, and 8 a.m.7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Previously, the commissary had closed at 8 p.m.

For more information, call 702-652-5500.