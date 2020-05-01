Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 1, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.- May 1, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 1st edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! This week’s cover story is a look at something that’s a very familiar sight to all of us in the Las Vegas area: Operation America Strong, featuring community flyovers by our military aerial demonstration teams, the USAF Thunderbirds and the US Navy Blue Angels. The teams are flying, sometimes together, over select communities nationwide for the next couple of weeks. This was SUCH a heartwarming experience for Las Vegas locals a couple of weeks ago, when the Thunderbirds flew in salute of our COVID-19 first responders – now cities across the country are getting a taste of it as well. If you want to track along on our website, www.aerotechnews.com, or on our various social media pages, we’ll be posting and sharing updates and photos of these awesome displays – not only from Operation America Strong, but also events originating out of other military installations. (Folks around Hill and Luke AFBs will be posting some eye candy for us – check it out!)

Here are some more highlights from this week’s digital edition:

Free pizza boosts morale for Creech airmen and families: page 3

Nevada’s first COVID-19 patient released from VA Medical Center: page 4

DOD allows remote extensions of ID cards: page 5

Nevada Army National Guard 1-221 Cavalry serves local hospitals: page 6

Photo feature – Thunderbirds take to the skies over Colorado: page 7

All included in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! We’d like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue in their support not only of Aerotech/ Desert Lightning News, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now, and in the future, as we move into new phases of the fight against COVID-19. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 1st. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from our entire desert Southwest service area (because we’re ALL in this together!) As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #VegasStrong #NevadaStrong