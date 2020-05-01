Thunderbirds honor healthcare, frontline workers in Colorado

Advertisement

Each year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds travel to Colorado to perform a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

This year, as part of their Academy tradition, the team also flew over cities and towns in the state to honor and salute the frontline workers in the worldwide battle against COVID-19. Cities and towns included in the flyover were Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Earlier in April, the team flew over Las Vegas.

Moving forward — the Thunderbirds have teamed up with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for Operation America Strong.













































