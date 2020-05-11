Nellis announces phased reopening plan

Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has established a responsible plan to reopen the installation using a phased approach.

The base remains under a public health emergency, and will only move into each new phase after specific criteria — including no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations — have been met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks.

* Phase I limits access to the installation to only uniformed members, their dependents, and essential civilian and contract employees.

* Phase II, which the base entered Monday, May 11, sees an increase in personnel back to their workspaces in addition to essential employees. Personnel returning to the base will be identified and notified by their unit leadership. The base will continue to encourage telework to the extent possible — non-essential group gatherings of more than 10 are not permitted and social distancing requirements remain.

* Phase III includes the return of all personnel who work on base, but telework will be permitted where applicable. Large groups will remain limited and social distancing is required. Dine-in options at base eateries, including The Club, will resume with proper social distancing measures.

* Phase IV will see the elimination of the public health emergency, and the reinstatement of base access for all eligible patrons on weekends only. Facemasks and social distancing will remain and be required at the Exchange, Commissary, and Satellite Pharmacy.

* Phase V includes full access to the base for all eligible patrons. Social distancing requirements will be reduced until they are no longer necessary.

These phases are in accordance with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and State of Nevada guidelines, and outline the way in which Nellis Air Force Base will gradually and responsibly re-open.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, to include its medical professionals, will continue to monitor and assess the situation at the base. Indications of an increase in COVID-19 on the installation will trigger an immediate assessment and possible reversion to a previous phase.

As with all actions taken by Nellis in response to COVID-19, this phased approach is to safeguard the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuance of critical missions. We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner.