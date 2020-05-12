DOD launches financial education website for military spouses

Advertisement

Military spouses often are the family’s chief financial officer. From managing permanent-change-of-station moves to unexpected emergencies and changes in pay, there is little doubt about the importance of understanding the unique circumstances of managing personal finances in the military life.

In recognition of military spouses and the important role they have in keeping the force financially ready, The Department of Defense Office of Financial Readiness introduces MilSpouse Money Mission, a new financial education resource just for military spouses.

MilSpouse Money Mission is the DOD’s primary resource designed for and to provide military spouses with trusted information they can use to be more empowered and actively be involved in making financial decisions for their families’ financial well-being and achievement of financial goals, officials said.

MilSpouse Money Mission offers military spouses accessible, free financial education and resources, including:

* Money Ready — A guide to support the education of spouses in tackling a variety of financial topics most relevant to their current situations;

* MilLife Milestones — A resource to empower spouses to make smart money moves during life’s big moments;

* Videos — ?Featuring financial tips and tools by fellow military spouses;

* Blog — Real conversations covering the latest money-related topics and issues;

* Resources — Military support links, financial calculators, quizzes and more to elevate financial literacy; and

* Social Media — A community of support and motivation to help spouses lead their best financial lives.

MilSpouse Money Mission aims to create a community for military spouses and to help them know where to turn for trusted financial education, officials explained.

Follow and share MilSpouse Money Mission on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and visit the Office of Financial Readiness for additional financial tools and resources.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact