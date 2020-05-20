732nd OG breaks ground to develop facilities, mission readiness

Advertisement

Leadership from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 732nd Operations Group break ground on future 732nd OG facilities at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. The 732nd OG’s campus will be on the Northside of base to carry out the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission.











Construction equipment lay ready to break ground on the 732nd Operations Group campus at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leadership attended the ceremonial groundbreaking and discussed future build plans about what new facilities will include.











Maj. Adam, assistant director of operations with the 732nd Operations Group, explains the construction plans for the 732nd OG’s newest facilities to Col. Christopher Nemeth, 732nd OG commander, left, and Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. The 732nd OG broke ground on facilities to make up their future campus, a $60M MILCON project.











Col. Christopher Nemeth, 732nd Operations Group commander, examines future build plans for the group’s new facilities at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. The 732nd OG broke ground on facilities to make up their future campus, a $60M MILCON project.











Contractors and wing leadership stand at the construction site for the 732nd Operations Group’s newest facilities at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. The groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction for the 732nd OG’s future campus.











Leadership from the 732nd Operations Group breaks ground for their new facilities at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 11, 2020. The 732nd OG’s campus will be on the Northside of base to carry out the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission.









