Desert Lightning News Memorial Day Special Edition – May 22, 2020

Memorial Day 2020 Special Edition – May 22, 2020

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out Aerotech’s Memorial Day 2020 Special Edition! As we still have restrictions on gathering together and marking this solemn day as a person-to-person community, we hope that your holiday will be enriched by the reflections and reminisces contained in the pages of our special issue. Just click on the link below for a full copy, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ovio/

Here’s a sample of what we have prepared to enhance your observance of Memorial Day:

The difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day: page 2

Tuskegee Airmen – A Tail of the Red Tails: page 3

Memorial Day poetry – “In Flanders Fields,” “Bivouac of the Dead” and “We Shall Keep the Faith”: pages 4, 5 and 7

VA national cemetery locations and observances: page 6

Many cities lay claim to the “first” Memorial Day: page 7

All this and much more, in this special edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at our various distribution points in the desert Southwest – or just click below and have your digital copy on demand. Watch our Facebook pages over the course of the weekend (Aerotech, Nellis Desert Lightning News, Luke AFB Thunderbolt and Davis-Monthan Desert Lightning News) for special Memorial Day videos and written tributes, which we hope will help in your individual observances of the holiday. And let us remember, in the words of Gen. George S. Patton: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” Have a safe and blessed weekend, thank you for the privilege of serving you.

