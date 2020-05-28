Nellis AFB announces Phase III of reopening

Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will move to Phase III of its five-phase reopening plan and reduce its Health Protection Condition to Bravo, June 1.

The base will remain under a Public Health Emergency.

Phase III allows the return of all personnel who work on base, though teleworking remains permissible where the mission allows. Gatherings of more than 10 people are limited to essential missions only and social distancing measures remain required. Dine-in options at most base eateries will resume with proper social distancing measures.

For the base to move into phases IV and V, the following criteria must be met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks: no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations.

* Phase IV will allow full access to the base on weekends only for all eligible patrons. The satellite pharmacy will be available on these weekends for retiree use — details about these special, temporary hours, will be made available in the coming weeks. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the Exchange, Commissary and Satellite Pharmacy.

* Phase V will permit full access to the base for all eligible patrons. Social distancing requirements will continue to be reduced until they are no longer necessary.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, to include its medical professionals, continues to monitor and assess the situation. Indications of an increase in COVID-19 on the installation or in our surrounding communities will trigger an immediate assessment and possible reversion to a previous phase.

This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions. We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.









