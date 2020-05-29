Going the extra mile: 99th CONS marches 50 miles in support of 24/7 mission

Advertisement
Airmen from the 99th Contracting Squadron march along a dirt road during their 50-mile ruck from Nellis Air Force Base to Creech AFB, Nev., May 13, 2020. Contracting Airmen ruck marched for two-and-a-half days on their way from Nellis AFB to Creech AFB in a show of support of the men and women flying the MQ-9 Reapers 24/7 combat mission.
Airmen from the 99th Contracting Squadron stand alongside Col. James Price, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Browning, 432nd WG/AEW command chief, at Creech AFB, Nev., May 13,2020. Contracting Airmen rucked 50 miles over two-and-a-half days, camping outside along the way to make their way to Creech AFB from Nellis AFB.
