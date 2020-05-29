Going the extra mile: 99th CONS marches 50 miles in support of 24/7 mission

0
2
(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Omari Bernard)
Advertisement

Airmen from the 99th Contracting Squadron march along a dirt road during their 50-mile ruck from Nellis Air Force Base to Creech AFB, Nev., May 13, 2020. Contracting Airmen ruck marched for two-and-a-half days on their way from Nellis AFB to Creech AFB in a show of support of the men and women flying the MQ-9 Reapers 24/7 combat mission.
 
 
 
 

Air Force photograph by
Senior Airman Lauren Silverthorne

Airmen from the 99th Contracting Squadron stand alongside Col. James Price, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Michelle Browning, 432nd WG/AEW command chief, at Creech AFB, Nev., May 13,2020. Contracting Airmen rucked 50 miles over two-and-a-half days, camping outside along the way to make their way to Creech AFB from Nellis AFB.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR