Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – June 12, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 12, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the June 12th edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! If you’ve seen fighter jets in the skies over the Las Vegas Valley in recent weeks, you’re not imagining things – the Airmen and staff at Nellis’ USAF Weapons School are still hard at work, even in the midst of a global pandemic. The School has totally redesigned its operations to meet challenges presented by COVID-19, and is on track to graduated its current class on time this month. Well Done! Click on the link below to read this story and much more in your online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

New military courtroom now open at Creech AFB: page 3

800th RED HORSE Group activated under Ninth AF: page 4

VASNHS treating COVID-19 patients with innovative plasma therapy: page 5

Feature – 99th Medical Support Squadron rises to the COVID challenge: page 6

