Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – June 26, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 26, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the June 26th edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! This week we bid farewell to outgoing 99th ABW commander Col. Cavan Craddock, and give a warm welcome to incoming commander Col. Todd R. Dyer. Dyer will lead 5,300 Airmen providing mission assurance to six wings, 52 tenant units and 14,000 personnel across the Nellis AFB and Nevada Test and Training Range installation complex. We wish the new commander all success during his tenure at Nellis! Click on the link below to read our coverage and much more in your online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/iicr/

• Nellis to remain in Phase III of reopening plan: page 1

• Nellis leadership pledges to combat systemic racism: page 2

• Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis: page 3

• CMSgt. JoAnne Bass named 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force: page 3

• Feature – Hidden heroes out of sight: page 6

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 26th.