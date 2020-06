Advertisement

Col. John Powers, center, 432nd Operations Group commander, assumes command from presiding official Col. Stephen Jones, left, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 432nd OG change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 19, 2020. Powers took over the group from Col. Eric Schmidt, right, who led the unit over the past two years.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact