Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 10, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 10, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the July 10th edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Nellis AFB played an important support role for the historic launch of the SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 at the end of May. Personnel from the 58th Rescue Squadron’s Guardian Angels supported the Falcon 9 launch, making up part of the three-team Space Flight Support Force. “Pararescue has been a part of manned space flight since it began in the 1960s,” said Maj. Lucas Gagliardi, 58th RQS, director of operations. “To be included in the first team to bring back some of our heritage was a super humbling and awesome experience.” We are very proud of the Guardian Angels team! Click on the link below to read the full story and much more in your online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/jryp/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis serology testing advances fight against COVID-19: page 3

Nellis airmen prepare for Air Force Marathon: page 4

432nd Operations Group changes command: page 5

Feature – 432nd AMXS at Creech modifies quarterly load competition: page 6

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 10th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews