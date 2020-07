Advertisement

Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, Detachment 1, 355th Wing commander, folds the Det. 1 flag after a squadron activation ceremony June 15 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact