Lt. Col. Sean Baerman, 355th Maintenance Group deputy commander, gets the traditional spraying down June 19 on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Baerman conducted his final flight at Davis-Monthan before moving to Robins AFB, Georgia.
Col. Jason Pifer lands on the flightline June 12 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Pifer performed his final jump at Davis-Monthan before moving to Randolph AFB, Texas.
Col. Jeff Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, is sprayed on the flightline June 18 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Hogan conducted his final flight as he retired after 24 years of service.
Col. Jeff Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, hugs his family during his retirement ceremony June 18 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Hogan retired after 24 years of service.
HOGAN’S FAREWELL, LEADERS PCS
