Nellis reverts to Phase II of reopening

Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., reverted to Phase II of its five-phase reopening plan July 9 and increase its Health Protection Condition to Charlie. The base remains under a Public Health Emergency.

Southern Nevada has recently seen a sustained increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Phase II permits mission-essential employees to work on base while allowing telework to the maximum extent possible. Large groups are limited and social distancing is required. Face coverings are required on base.

Airmen are highly encouraged to avoid crowds, bars, and individuals not following CDC guidance and State of Nevada policy.

The Nellis Air Force Base hospital remains open to all eligible beneficiaries. Access to the main base, where the satellite pharmacy is housed, remains restricted to base personnel and dependents of uniformed members. Retirees continue to have access to their prescriptions by mail or retail pharmacy options. TRICARE shields retirees from out-of-pocket costs that exceed $3,000 per family, per year with a catastrophic cap. All enrollment fees, deductibles, co-payments and cost-shares paid out-of-pocket count toward this family catastrophic cap.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, continue to monitor and work closely with federal, state and local health officials to ensure response efforts are coordinated. For the base to move back into Phase III and beyond, the following criteria must be met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks: no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations.

This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions. We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact