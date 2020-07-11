One Team: Nellis leadership gets inside look at Creech RPA enterprise

Advertisement

A copy of Desert Lightning News with the 99th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony on Page One is displayed in front of 432nd Wing and 99th ABW leadership during the 99th ABW immersion tour of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Jack Gardner, 99th ABW vice commander, received a mission brief in the 432nd WG headquarters building, in which they learned about the combatant commander demands of the MQ-9 and the Airmen who support it.











Senior Airman Michael, MQ-9 Reaper crew chief with the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, briefs Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, during his first immersion tour of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. The 99th ABW leadership learned about the Reaper’s engine, flight dynamics and functions downrange.











Airman 1st Class Connie, MQ-9 Reaper avionics specialist with the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, briefs Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Jack Gardner, 99th ABW vice commander, on the 432nd Wing’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft during a visit at Creech AFB, Nev., July 8, 2020. Connie explained the Reaper’s avionics functions such as the Multi-Spectral targeting system – the aircraft’s camera – and how the MQ-9 communicates with satellites.











Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Jack Gardner, 99th ABW vice commander, operate an MQ-9 Reaper simulator during their first immersion tour of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. Dyer and Gardner’s visit to Creech marked 1 year since the installation stood up its 432nd Mission Support Group, which dedicated resources that were previously provided via the 99th ABW.











Col. Jack Gardner, 99th Air Base Wing vice commander, sits in the pilot’s seat of an MQ-9 Reaper simulator during his first immersion tour of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. He and Col. Todd Dyer, 99th ABW commander toured many facilities throughout their visit including the flight simulators, the Creech Medical Clinic, and the new 432nd Support Squadron building.











Lt. Col. Timothy, 432nd Support Squadron commander, briefs Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, on the Military Personnel Flight during their first immersion tour of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. Upon Creech receiving Installation Command Authority, 432nd Wing personnel have made operational adjustments to rely less on 99th ABW support functions.











Airmen from the 432nd Support Squadron Civil Engineering brief Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Jack Gardner, 99th ABW vice commander, on the CE developments of Creech after receiving Installation Command Authority at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 8, 2020. During this immersion tour, 99th ABW leadership spoke with Airmen across base about the continued partnership between Creech and Nellis.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact