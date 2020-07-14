Defense Department leaders visit Creech AFB

Advertisement

Col. Stephen R. Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, escorts U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist while departing Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Norquist and other Department of Defense leaders paid a visit to Creech to receive mission updates from wing leadership, as well as be briefed regarding future endeavors.











Col. Stephen R. Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. Jason B. Bell, 432nd WG/432nd AEW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michelle T. Browning, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief, salute the staff vehicle carrying U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Creech AFB is home to the only Remotely Piloted Aircraft-dedicated wing in the Air Force.











U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist greets Col. Jason B. Bell, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, during a visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Norquist and other leaders within the Department of Defense visited Creech to receive mission updates from wing leadership, as well as briefings regarding future endeavors of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Enterprise.











Gen. James M. Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, approaches the 30th Reconnaissance Squadron, followed by senior leaders such as Gen. John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Holmes oversees Creech AFB as the commander of ACC, and last paid visit to Creech in January 2020.











Gen. John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leadership during a visit at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Hyten is among several Department of Defense senior leaders who visited Creech in order to delve into the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Enterprise’s current and future operations.











U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist walks alongside Col. Stephen R. Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. Norquist and other leaders within the Department of Defense visited Creech to receive mission updates from wing leadership, as well as briefings regarding future endeavors of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Enterprise.