Nellis relaxes restrictions on veterans’ access

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will allow retirees access to the base on Saturdays and Sundays beginning July 18, 2020.

“During this pandemic, our retiree community was asked to go to great lengths to ensure the health and safety of our Airmen and families, base, and mission,” stated an email from 57th Wing Community Engagement announcing the reopening. “We appreciate your patience, understand your frustrations, and have heard your feedback.

“In the face of adversity, you have risen to the challenge. Under the phased plan approach, it may have taken several months before the base could reopen to all beneficiaries,” the email continued. “After careful consideration, base leadership has decided to reopen the base to all beneficiaries on Saturdays and Sundays beginning July 18 for the following facilities: the Commissary, the Base Exchange and Force Support Food Service Locations.

The Satellite Pharmacy will reopen the following weekend, July 25 and will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.

Refill prescriptions must be called in or transferred by 10 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to the weekend the prescription is to be picked up.

For example, if picking up on July 25 (Saturday) or July 26 (Sunday), the prescription must be called in by 10 a.m., July 21.

“We ask for your continued patience as the demand for the Satellite Pharmacy services is expected to be very high as we resume operations,” the Community Engagement email said.

The Pharmacy Refill line is 702-652-5359 or 800-237-8981. To transfer a prescription back to Nellis Air Force Base Satellite Pharmacy, have your retail pharmacy fax all prescription transfer information to 702-653-2755 or call 702-653-2273, option 4 then option 2.

The Nellis AFB Visitor Control Center will be open July 18 ONLY, 8 a.m.-noon, to support beneficiaries with Veteran Health ID Cards with obtaining base passes.

When accessing the base, patrons who visit the base must wear a mask and practice social distancing of six feet. Those who choose not to wear a mask in our facilities will be asked to leave.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/. “Thank you for your support, we will get through this together,” the email concluded.