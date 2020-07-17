Satellite pharmacy outlines procedures

Advertisement

The Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Satellite Pharmacy will reopen July 25 and will remain open for beneficiaries on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Refill prescriptions must be called in or transferred by 10 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to the weekend the prescription is to be picked up.

For example, if picking up on July 25 or July 26, the prescription must be called in by 10 a.m., July 21.

“We ask for your continued patience as the demand for the Satellite Pharmacy services is expected to be very high as we resume operations,” said the 99th Medical Group in a Facebook announcement.

The Pharmacy Refill line is 702-652-5359 or 800-237-8981. To transfer a prescription back to Nellis Air Force Base Satellite Pharmacy, have your retail pharmacy fax all prescription transfer information to 702-653-2755 or call 702-653-2273, option 4 then option 2.

Patrons are asked to follow these guidelines:

• Patients with last names beginning with A-J should pick up their medications on Saturdays.

• Patients with last names beginning with K-Z should pick up their medications on Sundays.

• The Satellite Pharmacy will provide 90-days of medication where federal, state and 99th Medical Group policies permit.

• Face coverings are required to enter the satellite pharmacy and only a limited number of patrons are allowed in at any given time.

Additionally, the Nellis AFB Visitor Control Center will be open this Saturday ONLY, July 18, between 8 a.m. to noon to support beneficiaries with Veteran Health ID Cards with obtaining base passes.

While all three drive-through windows and inside lobby windows will be open, long wait times are expected. Patrons should be prepared to wait, to include bringing water or other items they may need. Patrons are encouraged to use the drive-through windows. Patrons should expect changes in traffic flow around the pharmacy to maximize the use of the drive through windows.

Retirees may continue to get their prescriptions off base or receive them by mail, if desired.

TRICARE shields retirees from out-of-pocket costs with a catastrophic cap of $3,000 per family, per year. All enrollment fees, deductibles, co-payments and cost-shares paid out-of-pocket count toward this family catastrophic cap. The highest out-of-pocket co-pay cost possible is $60 for a one-month supply of a TRICARE-covered medication, however the most common co-pay cost is between $10 and $29.









