Bringing the fight to COVID-19: Creech conducts serology testing

Senior Airman Killian, left, 99th Medical Group and Tech. Sgt. Benigno, right, 489th Attack Squadron, flight and operational medical technicians demonstrate a serology test at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. The objective is to determine if the serology test better identifies those that had COVID-19 but were asymptomatic or not diagnosed, or if the saliva test is sufficient for evaluation. Research from JBLE suggests that swab tests have a sensitivity of 70-80 percent and that serology has a 98 percent sensitivity.











Medical supplies are prepared for use at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. The objective is to determine if the serology test better identifies those who had COVID-19 but were asymptomatic or not diagnosed, or if the saliva test is sufficient for evaluation. Research from JBLE suggests that swab tests have a sensitivity of 70-80 percent and that serology has a 98 percent sensitivity.











An Airman from the Creech Medical Clinic prepares a patient to have blood drawn by applying a rubber tourniquet during COVID-19 serology testing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 7, 2020. The goal of the mass testing plan at Nellis AFB, Nev., and Creech AFB is to gather data. The research will compare the serology data and blood tests, to the swab and saliva tests, performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.









