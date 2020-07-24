  Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - July 24, 2020

Advertisement

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 24th edition of Nellis AFB/Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! As part of technology tests expected to be rolled out at other military installations in the future, Nellis AFB is serving as a testing ground for a new gate security system, the Pre-emplaced Electric Vehicle Stopper. It will be interesting to see reports on the outcome if someone tries to bypass this system – when activated, two remotely controlled arms pop up, make contact with the bottom of the vehicle and send an electronic pulse to disable the vehicle’s electrical system. (Better than having pop-up bollards pulverize the bottom of your car?) Click on the link below to check out the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

COVID-19 temporarily clips Thunderbirds’ wings : page 1

Nellis leadership gets inside look at Creech RPA enterprise: page 3

Meet 99th SFS Military Working Dog, Ivan: page 4

Defense Department leaders visit Creech AFB: page 6

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 24th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

