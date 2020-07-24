Flight line Friday: Cactus Edition

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
HC-130J Combat King IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 16, 2020. The HC-130Js are assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron and are the Air Force’s only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform.
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 16, 2020. The A-10 is flown by several units across base including the 354th Fighter Squadron, 357th Fighter Squadron and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 47th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2020. The C-17 brought Airmen from the 55th Rescue Squadron and 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron home after a six-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer)
