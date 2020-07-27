Client Service Center Airmen keep Hunters in the fight

Advertisement

Tech. Sgt. Joshua, 432nd Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the client system center, briefs his Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. To access Air Force or Department of Defense websites from home, Airmen and civilian employees rely on a virtual private network (VPN) approved and provided by the Air Force. During pre-pandemic conditions, there were very few people who needed the ability to work from home. However, as more personnel were sent home, more teleworking challenges arose.











Tech. Sgt. Joshua, 432nd Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the client system center, and Airman 1st Class Khalil, 432nd SPTS client system technician, work on a customer’s laptop at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. While non-essential personnel teleworked, the communications flight adjusted to a new normal with daily planning meetings and implemented new practices to expedite customer service while limiting customer occupancy and contact to COVID-19.











Airman 1st Class Khalil, 432nd Support Squadron client system technician grabs a screwdriver to remove hardware from a computer at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. Airmen in the 432nd SPTS Communications Flight efficiently responded to increased client demand during COVID-19 teleworking.











Airman 1st Class Khalil, 432nd Support Squadron client system technician, examines a tablet brought in by a customer at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. Communications Airmen of the 432nd SPTS enable fellow Hunters to complete their mission while at home, at Creech, or abroad by efficiently learning and updating software while educating their wingmen about new policies and software to ensure they continue the mission, complication free.











Airman 1st Class Khalil, 432nd Support Squadron client system technician, removes hardware from a computer at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. The 432nd SPTS Communications Flight maintains client support and cybersecurity during increased demand resulting from COVID-19 teleworking.











Tech. Sgt. Joshua, 432nd Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the client system center and Airman 1st Class Khalil, 432nd SPTS client system technician review a checklist at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., May 29, 2020. As more and more personnel found themselves working from home, communications Airmen in the 432nd SPTS were there with a plan to prepare their brothers and sisters in arms for success.









