Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 7, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 7, 2020

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 7th edition of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! In a step toward obtaining Level III Trauma Certification through the American College of Surgeons, the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center is now accepting civilian critical care patients. The potential addition of the facility as a trauma center is seen as a strategic addition to the Southern Nevada Trauma System, which currently only has three trauma centers in place to serve a population of over 2 million citizens in Clark County. “We are building relationships in our local community, securing combat medics and providing lifesaving, critical care services to an underserved population,” said Maj. Taveya T. Ware, 99th MDG Medical Logistics Flight Commander. Click on the link below to check out the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cuyr/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis Airman named AF 2019 New Writer of the Year: page 2

Red Flag exercises resume, adapted for COVID-19: page 3

Consolidated Support Center now open at Creech AFB: page 3

Airmen graduate from Airman Leadership School: page 8

Youngster honored as “Thunderbird for a Day”: page 9

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 7th.

