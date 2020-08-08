Air Force announces master sergeant promotion list

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force announced July 16 that the service had selected 4,649 technical sergeants for promotion to the rank of master sergeant.

Air Force-wide, there were 22,286 eligible Airmen for a selection rate of 20.86 percent. The average overall score for those selected was 390. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.58 years and time in service was 13.77 years.

Those selected will be promoted beginning Aug. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.

Ninety-eight technical sergeants at Nellis were selected for promotion:

Tech. Sgt. Casey A. Allen

Tech. Sgt. Michael J. Aviles

Tech. Sgt. Kipp M. Baldwin

Tech. Sgt. David J. Bartlett

Tech. Sgt. Scott E. Benedict

Tech. Sgt. William K. Bennet

Tech. Sgt. Lamon M. Boyles

Tech. Sgt. LaToya D. Brown

Tech. Sgt. Jacob A. Burke

Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah M. Camacho

Tech. Sgt. Alex M. Case

Tech. Sgt. Timothy D. Chase

Tech. Sgt. Stacey L. Chepren

Tech. Sgt. Monte M. Clark

Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey P. Clement

Tech. Sgt. Brandon L. Combs

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham

Tech. Sgt. Kevin M. Czarnecki

Tech. Sgt. Victoria M. Dean

Tech. Sgt. Kenny Delucia

Tech. Sgt. Robert E. Detrano

Tech. Sgt. Cody B. Deyoung

Tech. Sgt. Eric M. Dice

Tech. Sgt. Maria Diden

Tech. Sgt. Nathan H. Dimambro

Tech. Sgt. Robert Dittenhauser

Tech. Sgt. Derek J. Dobbins

Tech. Sgt. Marcus T. Donald

Tech. Sgt. Steven T. Duff

Tech. Sgt. Denise N. Elzie

Tech. Sgt. Holly E. Evans

Tech. Sgt. Kevin G. Falvey

Tech. Sgt. Stephen J. Fason

Tech. Sgt. Gregory A. Fellows

Tech. Sgt. Cole G. Fry

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Getsinger

Tech. Sgt. Ezra J. Goldtooth

Tech. Sgt. James R. Goode

Tech. Sgt. Dwight C. Gower

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth E. Greene

Tech. Sgt. Zachary J. Gribble

Tech. Sgt. Timothy Harrisbey

Tech. Sgt. Tyler D. Hawkins

Tech. Sgt. Joshua M. Henry

Tech. Sgt. Henry C. Herzog

Tech. Sgt. Irma Y. Hinton

Tech. Sgt. Christopher T. Hook

Tech. Sgt. Richard L. Hostikka

Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Johnson

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jones

Tech. Sgt. Ryan R. Jones

Tech. Sgt. Joshua F. Justus

Tech. Sgt. Allen D. Kain

Tech. Sgt. Chelsey E. Keller

Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Kimberling

Tech. Sgt. Rochelle M. Lane

Tech. Sgt. April C. Love

Tech. Sgt. John J. Maher

Tech. Sgt. Kevin E. McCray

Tech. Sgt. Kelley E. McKinley

Tech. Sgt. Christopher McShan

Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Mejia

Tech. Sgt. Christopher S. Mitton

Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Molyneaux

Tech. Sgt. Robert C. Momsen

Tech. Sgt. William L. Moseley

Tech. Sgt. Madjassah Moussa

Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Murray

Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Myers

Tech. Sgt. Clay A. New

Tech. Sgt. Marie K. Nicolas

Tech. Sgt. Gregory P. Pagan

Tech. Sgt. Gregory R. Partin

Tech. Sgt. Michael J. Phelps

Tech. Sgt. Jorge L. Reyes

Tech. Sgt. Earl F. Richards

Tech. Sgt. Caeser X. Rivera

Tech. Sgt. Steven J. Rivera

Tech. Sgt. Teddy Rivera

Tech. Sgt. Johan Rodriguez

Tech. Sgt. Jaymes W. Russell

Tech. Sgt. Erica H. Salarda

Tech. Sgt. Bryson C. Schuster

Tech. Sgt. Micah J. Sheffield

Tech. Sgt. Branden D. Shumake

Tech. Sgt. Winston J. Smith

Tech. Sgt. Courtenay Spiritus

Tech. Sgt. Melinda A. Tate

Tech. Sgt. Marcus A. Taylor

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thoryk

Tech. Sgt. Kellianne Turner

Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. Valencia

Tech. Sgt. Corey A. Vandiver

Tech. Sgt. Michael VanBogelen

Tech. Sgt. Kristina Whillock

Tech. Sgt. Jacob C. Winters

Tech. Sgt. Zina M. Wright

Tech. Sgt. Bobbi Lee Yarger

And 47 technical sergeants at Creech were selected:

Tech. Sgt. Jesus

Tech. Sgt. William

Tech. Sgt. Sean

Tech. Sgt. Stephen

Tech. Sgt. Christopher

Tech. Sgt. Kathaleen

Tech. Sgt. Cody

Tech. Sgt. Abraham

Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey

Tech. Sgt. Jeffery

Tech. Sgt. Amanda

Tech. Sgt. Megan

Tech. Sgt. Aaron

Tech. Sgt. Rubenlee

Tech. Sgt. Jose

Tech. Sgt. Kenneth

Tech. Sgt. Adaai

Tech. Sgt. Alexander

Tech. Sgt. Danielle

Tech. Sgt. Michael

Tech. Sgt. Garrett

Tech. Sgt. Tyler

Tech. Sgt. Cadi

Tech. Sgt. Caprice

Tech. Sgt. Raymond

Tech. Sgt. Christopher

Tech. Sgt. Nieko

Tech. Sgt. Tiffany

Tech. Sgt. Ian

Tech. Sgt. Stuart

Tech. Sgt. Enrique

Tech. Sgt. Robert

Tech. Sgt. Craig

Tech. Sgt. Cody

Tech. Sgt. Harold

Tech. Sgt. Frantavious

Tech. Sgt. Stephen

Tech. Sgt. Michael

Tech. Sgt. Eirik

Tech. Sgt. Matthew

Tech. Sgt. Steven

Tech. Sgt. Kevin

Tech. Sgt. Jordy

Tech. Sgt. Jesus

Tech. Sgt. Jesse

Tech. Sgt. Siddharth

Tech. Sgt. Craig

Editor’s note: For security purposes, Creech Air Force Base does not publish the last names of most base personnel.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact