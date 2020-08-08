Air Force announces master sergeant promotion list

The U.S. Air Force announced July 16 that the service had selected 4,649 technical sergeants for promotion to the rank of master sergeant.
Air Force-wide, there were 22,286 eligible Airmen for a selection rate of 20.86 percent. The average overall score for those selected was 390. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.58 years and time in service was 13.77 years.
Those selected will be promoted beginning Aug. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.
Ninety-eight technical sergeants at Nellis were selected for promotion:
Tech. Sgt. Casey A. Allen
Tech. Sgt. Michael J. Aviles
Tech. Sgt. Kipp M. Baldwin
Tech. Sgt. David J. Bartlett
Tech. Sgt. Scott E. Benedict
Tech. Sgt. William K. Bennet
Tech. Sgt. Lamon M. Boyles
Tech. Sgt. LaToya D. Brown
Tech. Sgt. Jacob A. Burke
Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah M. Camacho
Tech. Sgt. Alex M. Case
Tech. Sgt. Timothy D. Chase
Tech. Sgt. Stacey L. Chepren
Tech. Sgt. Monte M. Clark
Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey P. Clement
Tech. Sgt. Brandon L. Combs
Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Cunningham
Tech. Sgt. Kevin M. Czarnecki
Tech. Sgt. Victoria M. Dean
Tech. Sgt. Kenny Delucia
Tech. Sgt. Robert E. Detrano
Tech. Sgt. Cody B. Deyoung
Tech. Sgt. Eric M. Dice
Tech. Sgt. Maria Diden
Tech. Sgt. Nathan H. Dimambro
Tech. Sgt. Robert Dittenhauser
Tech. Sgt. Derek J. Dobbins
Tech. Sgt. Marcus T. Donald
Tech. Sgt. Steven T. Duff
Tech. Sgt. Denise N. Elzie
Tech. Sgt. Holly E. Evans
Tech. Sgt. Kevin G. Falvey
Tech. Sgt. Stephen J. Fason
Tech. Sgt. Gregory A. Fellows
Tech. Sgt. Cole G. Fry
Tech. Sgt. Anthony Getsinger
Tech. Sgt. Ezra J. Goldtooth
Tech. Sgt. James R. Goode
Tech. Sgt. Dwight C. Gower
Tech. Sgt. Kenneth E. Greene
Tech. Sgt. Zachary J. Gribble
Tech. Sgt. Timothy Harrisbey
Tech. Sgt. Tyler D. Hawkins
Tech. Sgt. Joshua M. Henry
Tech. Sgt. Henry C. Herzog
Tech. Sgt. Irma Y. Hinton
Tech. Sgt. Christopher T. Hook
Tech. Sgt. Richard L. Hostikka
Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Johnson
Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jones
Tech. Sgt. Ryan R. Jones
Tech. Sgt. Joshua F. Justus
Tech. Sgt. Allen D. Kain
Tech. Sgt. Chelsey E. Keller
Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Kimberling
Tech. Sgt. Rochelle M. Lane
Tech. Sgt. April C. Love
Tech. Sgt. John J. Maher
Tech. Sgt. Kevin E. McCray
Tech. Sgt. Kelley E. McKinley
Tech. Sgt. Christopher McShan
Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Mejia
Tech. Sgt. Christopher S. Mitton
Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Molyneaux
Tech. Sgt. Robert C. Momsen
Tech. Sgt. William L. Moseley
Tech. Sgt. Madjassah Moussa
Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Murray
Tech. Sgt. Joseph R. Myers
Tech. Sgt. Clay A. New
Tech. Sgt. Marie K. Nicolas
Tech. Sgt. Gregory P. Pagan
Tech. Sgt. Gregory R. Partin
Tech. Sgt. Michael J. Phelps
Tech. Sgt. Jorge L. Reyes
Tech. Sgt. Earl F. Richards
Tech. Sgt. Caeser X. Rivera
Tech. Sgt. Steven J. Rivera
Tech. Sgt. Teddy Rivera
Tech. Sgt. Johan Rodriguez
Tech. Sgt. Jaymes W. Russell
Tech. Sgt. Erica H. Salarda
Tech. Sgt. Bryson C. Schuster
Tech. Sgt. Micah J. Sheffield
Tech. Sgt. Branden D. Shumake
Tech. Sgt. Winston J. Smith
Tech. Sgt. Courtenay Spiritus
Tech. Sgt. Melinda A. Tate
Tech. Sgt. Marcus A. Taylor
Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thoryk
Tech. Sgt. Kellianne Turner
Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. Valencia
Tech. Sgt. Corey A. Vandiver
Tech. Sgt. Michael VanBogelen
Tech. Sgt. Kristina Whillock
Tech. Sgt. Jacob C. Winters
Tech. Sgt. Zina M. Wright
Tech. Sgt. Bobbi Lee Yarger
And 47 technical sergeants at Creech were selected:
Tech. Sgt. Jesus
Tech. Sgt. William
Tech. Sgt. Sean
Tech. Sgt. Stephen
Tech. Sgt. Christopher
Tech. Sgt. Kathaleen
Tech. Sgt. Cody
Tech. Sgt. Abraham
Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey
Tech. Sgt. Jeffery
Tech. Sgt. Amanda
Tech. Sgt. Megan
Tech. Sgt. Aaron
Tech. Sgt. Rubenlee
Tech. Sgt. Jose
Tech. Sgt. Kenneth
Tech. Sgt. Adaai
Tech. Sgt. Alexander
Tech. Sgt. Danielle
Tech. Sgt. Michael
Tech. Sgt. Garrett
Tech. Sgt. Tyler
Tech. Sgt. Cadi
Tech. Sgt. Caprice
Tech. Sgt. Raymond
Tech. Sgt. Christopher
Tech. Sgt. Nieko
Tech. Sgt. Tiffany
Tech. Sgt. Ian
Tech. Sgt. Stuart
Tech. Sgt. Enrique
Tech. Sgt. Robert
Tech. Sgt. Craig
Tech. Sgt. Cody
Tech. Sgt. Harold
Tech. Sgt. Frantavious
Tech. Sgt. Stephen
Tech. Sgt. Michael
Tech. Sgt. Eirik
Tech. Sgt. Matthew
Tech. Sgt. Steven
Tech. Sgt. Kevin
Tech. Sgt. Jordy
Tech. Sgt. Jesus
Tech. Sgt. Jesse
Tech. Sgt. Siddharth
Tech. Sgt. Craig
Editor’s note: For security purposes, Creech Air Force Base does not publish the last names of most base personnel.