Airmen graduate from Airman Leadership School Class 20-E

Ninety-five Airmen recently graduated from Airman Leadership School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Senior Airman Lyle Rubin of the 42nd Attack Squadron, was the John L. Levitow Award winner. The John Levitow Award is the highest award presented at Airman Leadership School, and is presented to the student who demonstrated the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. Selection for the Levitow award is based on academic performance and assignment of points by peers and instructors.

Senior Airman Andrew Sarver of the USAF Thunderbirds was awarded the Leadership Award. The Leadership Award is presented to the student who has displayed all the characteristics of an effective leader, but is not based at all on academic standings.

Staff Sgt. Jordan Best, 432nd Security Forces Squadron, received the Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the student with highest overall average on all academic evaluations.

Nine Airman were honored as Distinguished Graduates. The Distinguished Graduates of Class 20-E are:

Staff Sgt. Jordan Best

Senior Airman Andrew Sarver

Staff Sgt. Logan Lay, Det. 3, 12th Air Force

Senior Airman Timothy Summit, 432nd Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. LaBriana Burton, 57th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Jonathan Embrey, 99th Communications Squadron

SSgt Karmyn Allen, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

SSgt Lauren Joslin, 547th Intelligence Squadron

SrA Kristopher Guel, 432nd Support Squadron

The other graduates of Class 20-E are:

Staff Sgt. Samantha Jadely – 99th Medical Group

Staff Sgt. Nathan hatter – 757 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jacqulein Smith – OL A, 355th Maintenance Group

Staff Sgt. Andrew Guthrie – 66th Rescue Squadron

Staff Sgt. Brandon Mathis – 66th Rescue Squadron

Staff Sgt. Alec Wilkes – 66th Rescue Squadron

Staff Sgt. Dylan Howle – 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Chanyda Perez – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Johsua Sacerio – USAF Thunderbirds

Staff Sgt. Robert hersh Jr. – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Tristan Wenschlag – USAF Thunderbirds

Staff Sgt. Alexander Bondebalutowski – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Ryan Henderson – 57th Maintenance Group

Staff Sgt. Travis Donnelly – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Nathan Gatechair – 432nd AMXS

Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Huls – 57th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Austin Jones – 867th Attack Squadron

Staff Sgt. Braxton Gaither – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Robert Tye – 432nd AMXS

Staff Sgt. Samantha Carter – 432nd OSS

Staff Sgt. Jessica Englishbee – USAF Thunderbirds

Staff Sgt. Tori Glover – 57th OSS

Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant – 57th OSS

Staff Sgt. Gregory Arthren – 526th IS

Staff Sgt. Annie Moon – 99th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Trevor Madonia – 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron

Senior Airman Eric Cates – OL A, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron

Staff Sgt. Marcus Budd – 57th Munitions Squadron

Staff Sgt. Thomas Carney – 99th Medical operations Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Reed – 855th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Jaxon Clayton – 7575h AMCS

Staff Sgt. Derek Willis – 432nd OSS

Senior Airman Mathieu Gittings – 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Roger Paquin – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Patrick Ryan – 99th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Breanna Getz – 432nd Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joseph Scarmack – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Timothy Polk II – 757th AMXS

Senior Airman Nicholas Scott – 99th Logsitics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Benjamin sisson – 57th Munitions Squadron

Senior Airman Emara Lovett – 820th Red Horse Squadron

Staff Sgt. Amanda Cordell – 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Nicole Hester – 99th Surgical Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Daizha Lee – 432nd Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Dalton Underwood – 99th Communications Squadron

Staff Sgt. Eric Webster – 57th Maintenance Group

Senior Airman Sandy Wilson – 855th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Hunter Ferris – 99th SFS

Senior Airman Bryce Howell – 547th IS

Senior Airman James Pack – 867th Attack Squadron

Staff Sgt. Christopher Valencia – 57th Munitions Squadron

Staff Sgt. Salvador Jalandoni – 432nd AMXS

Staff Sgt. Jimmy Carter III – 757th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Thomas Hill – 99th CS

Staff Sgt. Rashaad Zimmerman – 820th Red Horse Squadron

Staff Sgt. Wyatt Fuchs – 432nd SFS

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hibben – 57th Maintenance Group

Senior Airman Cole Peabody – 805th Combat Training Squadron

Senior Airman Thomas Rutledge – 57th OSS

Senior Airman Drew Schultz – 432nd AMXS

Staff Sgt. Emma Lepisto – 11th Attack Squadron

Staff Sgt. marq bologa – USAF Warfare Center

Staff Sgt. Tia Slouffman – 66th Rescue Squadron

Staff Sgt. Matthew Legac – 757th AMXS

Senior Airman Tariq West – 867th Attack Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Burns – USAF Thunderbirds

Senior Airman Karla Williams – 99th Surgical Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Yiagtxias Thao – 867th ATKS

Staff Sgt. Sean Rodarte – 432nd AMXS

Senior Airman Connor Calaman – 820th Red Horse

Staff Sgt. James Sarol – 732nd OSS

Staff Sgt. Branden Pearce – 15th ATKS

Senior Airman Clement Rushanan – 820th Red Horse

Senior Airman Johnathan Anderson – Det. 3, 12th Air Force

Senior Airman Rafael Castro II – 432nd AMXS

Senior Airman Jaquan Osborne – 489th ATKS

Senior Airman Sean O’Neal – 22nd ATKS

Senior Airman Jordan Ellison – 6th Weapons Squadron

Senior Airman Nathan Crowson – 99th CS

Senior Airman Brandon Humphreys – 432nd Support Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Goodson – 855th AMXS

Senior Airman Lionardo Sanchez – 57th Munitions Squadron

Senior Airman Terrance Riggins Jr. – 99th LRS

Senior Airman Kyra Stephens – 732nd OSS

Senior Airman Luis Mercedes – 99th LRS









