Airmen graduate from Airman Leadership School Class 20-E

Ninety-five Airmen recently graduated from Airman Leadership School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
Senior Airman Lyle Rubin of the 42nd Attack Squadron, was the John L. Levitow Award winner. The John Levitow Award is the highest award presented at Airman Leadership School, and is presented to the student who demonstrated the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. Selection for the Levitow award is based on academic performance and assignment of points by peers and instructors.
Senior Airman Andrew Sarver of the USAF Thunderbirds was awarded the Leadership Award. The Leadership Award is presented to the student who has displayed all the characteristics of an effective leader, but is not based at all on academic standings.
Staff Sgt. Jordan Best, 432nd Security Forces Squadron, received the Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the student with highest overall average on all academic evaluations.
Nine Airman were honored as Distinguished Graduates. The Distinguished Graduates of Class 20-E are:
Staff Sgt. Jordan Best
Senior Airman Andrew Sarver
Staff Sgt. Logan Lay, Det. 3, 12th Air Force
Senior Airman Timothy Summit, 432nd Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. LaBriana Burton, 57th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Jonathan Embrey, 99th Communications Squadron
SSgt Karmyn Allen, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SSgt Lauren Joslin, 547th Intelligence Squadron
SrA Kristopher Guel, 432nd Support Squadron
The other graduates of Class 20-E are:
Staff Sgt. Samantha Jadely – 99th Medical Group
Staff Sgt. Nathan hatter – 757 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jacqulein Smith – OL A, 355th Maintenance Group
Staff Sgt. Andrew Guthrie – 66th Rescue Squadron
Staff Sgt. Brandon Mathis – 66th Rescue Squadron
Staff Sgt. Alec Wilkes – 66th Rescue Squadron
Staff Sgt. Dylan Howle – 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Chanyda Perez – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Johsua Sacerio – USAF Thunderbirds
Staff Sgt. Robert hersh Jr. – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Tristan Wenschlag – USAF Thunderbirds
Staff Sgt. Alexander Bondebalutowski – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Ryan Henderson – 57th Maintenance Group
Staff Sgt. Travis Donnelly – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Nathan Gatechair – 432nd AMXS
Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Huls – 57th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Austin Jones – 867th Attack Squadron
Staff Sgt. Braxton Gaither – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Robert Tye – 432nd AMXS
Staff Sgt. Samantha Carter – 432nd OSS
Staff Sgt. Jessica Englishbee – USAF Thunderbirds
Staff Sgt. Tori Glover – 57th OSS
Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant – 57th OSS
Staff Sgt. Gregory Arthren – 526th IS
Staff Sgt. Annie Moon – 99th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Trevor Madonia – 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron
Senior Airman Eric Cates – OL A, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron
Staff Sgt. Marcus Budd – 57th Munitions Squadron
Staff Sgt. Thomas Carney – 99th Medical operations Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Reed – 855th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Jaxon Clayton – 7575h AMCS
Staff Sgt. Derek Willis – 432nd OSS
Senior Airman Mathieu Gittings – 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Roger Paquin – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Patrick Ryan – 99th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Breanna Getz – 432nd Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joseph Scarmack – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Timothy Polk II – 757th AMXS
Senior Airman Nicholas Scott – 99th Logsitics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Benjamin sisson – 57th Munitions Squadron
Senior Airman Emara Lovett – 820th Red Horse Squadron
Staff Sgt. Amanda Cordell – 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Nicole Hester – 99th Surgical Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Daizha Lee – 432nd Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Dalton Underwood – 99th Communications Squadron
Staff Sgt. Eric Webster – 57th Maintenance Group
Senior Airman Sandy Wilson – 855th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Hunter Ferris – 99th SFS
Senior Airman Bryce Howell – 547th IS
Senior Airman James Pack – 867th Attack Squadron
Staff Sgt. Christopher Valencia – 57th Munitions Squadron
Staff Sgt. Salvador Jalandoni – 432nd AMXS
Staff Sgt. Jimmy Carter III – 757th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Thomas Hill – 99th CS
Staff Sgt. Rashaad Zimmerman – 820th Red Horse Squadron
Staff Sgt. Wyatt Fuchs – 432nd SFS
Staff Sgt. Christopher Hibben – 57th Maintenance Group
Senior Airman Cole Peabody – 805th Combat Training Squadron
Senior Airman Thomas Rutledge – 57th OSS
Senior Airman Drew Schultz – 432nd AMXS
Staff Sgt. Emma Lepisto – 11th Attack Squadron
Staff Sgt. marq bologa – USAF Warfare Center
Staff Sgt. Tia Slouffman – 66th Rescue Squadron
Staff Sgt. Matthew Legac – 757th AMXS
Senior Airman Tariq West – 867th Attack Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Burns – USAF Thunderbirds
Senior Airman Karla Williams – 99th Surgical Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Yiagtxias Thao – 867th ATKS
Staff Sgt. Sean Rodarte – 432nd AMXS
Senior Airman Connor Calaman – 820th Red Horse
Staff Sgt. James Sarol – 732nd OSS
Staff Sgt. Branden Pearce – 15th ATKS
Senior Airman Clement Rushanan – 820th Red Horse
Senior Airman Johnathan Anderson – Det. 3, 12th Air Force
Senior Airman Rafael Castro II – 432nd AMXS
Senior Airman Jaquan Osborne – 489th ATKS
Senior Airman Sean O’Neal – 22nd ATKS
Senior Airman Jordan Ellison – 6th Weapons Squadron
Senior Airman Nathan Crowson – 99th CS
Senior Airman Brandon Humphreys – 432nd Support Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Goodson – 855th AMXS
Senior Airman Lionardo Sanchez – 57th Munitions Squadron
Senior Airman Terrance Riggins Jr. – 99th LRS
Senior Airman Kyra Stephens – 732nd OSS
Senior Airman Luis Mercedes – 99th LRS