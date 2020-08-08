Changes of Command

Advertisement

Nevada Test and Training Range

Maj. Gen. Charles S. Corcoran, passes the guidon to Col. Cameron Dadgar as he assumes command of the Nevada Test and Training Range during a change of command ceremony July 22. Dadgar replaces Col. Christopher Zuhlke. Prior to assuming command of the NTTR, Dadgar was commander of the Warrior Preparation Center at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany. Zuhlke has since assumed command of the WPC.









57th Maintenance Group



In a July 16, 2020, change of command ceremony, Col. Barton Kennerson assumed command of the 57th Maintenance Group from Col. Shane Henderson. Kennerson was previously the commander of the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Henderson will be staying at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., in a new post at the USAF Warfare Center.









432nd Mission Support Group



Col. Dina Quanico, 432nd Mission Support Group commander, receives the first salute from her squadron commanders during the assumption of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 24, 2020. The 432nd MSG is comprised of two squadrons, the 432nd Support Squadron and the 432nd Security Forces Squadron, both providing innovative base support for the Hunters.









99th Medical Group



Col. Brent Johnson assumed command of the 99th Medical Group from Col. Alfred Flowers in a change of command ceremony July 7, 2020. Johnson previously served for three years as the Deputy Command Surgeon, Air Force Global Strike Command. Flowers will soon become the first Surgeon General of the U.S. Space Force.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact