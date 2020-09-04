Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 4, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – September 4, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the September 4th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! An awesome shot of the F-16 Fighting Falcon graces our front page this week, accompanied by news that the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron recently conducted a Force Development Evaluation to operationally test the BLU-136 Next Generation Area Attack Weapon. The BLU-136 is a 2000-pound class bomb body, being evaluated as a potential substitute for the Air Force’s fleet of cluster bombs. The fragmentation of the BLU-136 is non-explosive, making it a less-hazardous alternative to cluster munitions. Click on the link below to check out the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Fifteenth Air Force activates, consolidates ACC’s conventional forces: page 3

MQ-9 Reaper support contract awarded: page 5

Air Force selects 8,246 in technical sergeant promotion cycle: page 6

VFA 41 participates in Green Flag 20-9 : page 9

There for you: Creech Chaplains put the RST in ‘Present’: page 10

Nellis Exchange and 99 FSS Holiday Hours: page 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 4th.

