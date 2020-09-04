Hot Meals, Clean Wheels deliver smiles to Creech Airmen

Advertisement

Volunteer Airmen from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing display homemade morale signs during the Hot Meals and Clean Wheels event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 14, 2020. Volunteers from the USO and the 432nd WG/432nd AEW participated in the event as a way to give back to Airmen and their families.











Volunteer Airmen from the 432nd Security Forces Squadron direct traffic during the Hot Meals and Clean Wheels event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 14, 2020. Volunteers from the USO and the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing participated in the event as a way to give back to Airmen and their families.











Master Sgt. Sarah, 432nd Wing Staff Agency superintendent, holds up a morale sign during the Hot Meals and Clean Wheels event at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 14, 2020. Volunteers from the USO and the 432nd WG/432nd AEW participated in the event as a way to give back to Airmen and their families.