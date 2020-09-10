Nevada National Guard pays tribute to MAFFS Airmen

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, The Adjutant General for the State of Nevada visited Airmen assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing performing MAFFS missions supporting California firefighters at Sacramento McClellan Airport, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020. Berry was accompanied by leadership from the Nevada Air National Guard and Nevada Army National Guard.















