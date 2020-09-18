Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 18, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 18, 2020

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the September 18th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Units across the 53rd Wing played a critical role in the Advanced Battle Management System Onramp #2 from August 31 to Sept. 3, 2020. Teams from Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases joined with partner organizations to successfully employ a live air-to-air AIM-9X Block 2 missile against a target BQM-167 drone, launched from an MQ-9 Reaper. Since 2009, the combined test, weapons school, and industry team has demonstrated the capability to integrate the MQ-9’s effects in major combat operations across a variety of missions. Click on the link below to check out the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Public Health Emergency at Nellis expires: page 1

Red Horse Group remembers 9/11: page 3

99th Air Base Wing quarterly award winners : page 4

Thunderbirds incorporate Las Vegas metro area into flight paths: page 6

September is Suicide Prevention Month – #BeThere: page 7

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 18th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews