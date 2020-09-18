Red Horse Group remembers 9/11

Advertisement

Airman from the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., salute the raising of the U.S. flag.











Col. Peter Feng, commander of the 800th Red Horse Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., addresses Airmen during a ceremony remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The 800th is comprised of the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis, the 819th RHS at Malmstrom AFB, Mont., and the 823rd RHS at Hurlburt Field, Fla.











Staff Sgt. Colleen Burger performs Taps at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.











Members of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Honor Guard raise the American flag during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.











Members of the 820th Red Horse Squadron stand at attention during Reveille.