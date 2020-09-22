Nellis AFB supports POTUS visit

Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Derrick Terry, security forces specialist assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron(SFS), stands guard in front of a VC-25 aircraft on the flight line at Nellis Air Force Base), Nev., Sept. 13, 2020. The 99th SFS provides flight line security, police services and antiterrorism/force protection for Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases.









Airmen assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron, strap down Aerospace Ground Equipment at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2020. AGE was delivered to McCarran International Airport in support of President Donald J. Trump’s visit to Las Vegas.









An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 16th Weapons Squadron prepares to taxi at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 13, 2020. The F-16’s highly maneuverable and multi-role capabilities provide air-to-air and air-to-surface support to Air Force One while it arrived and departed Nellis.









