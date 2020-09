Advertisement

The Nevada Army National Guard implemented a new driver training program to standardize procedures amongst multiple platforms to include Humvee, FMTV “family of medium tactical vehicles” and tanks Sept. 21, 2020. The vision is for the training program to develop into a multi-purpose training facility in southern Nevada, this project is being spearheaded by 1st Sgt. Scott Berry, Las Vegas, Nev.









