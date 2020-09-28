Nevada National Guard Supports COVID Testing

Advertisement

Nevada National Guard members support community based collection site at Mandalay Bay, Sept. 21, 2020. Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, The Adjutant General for the state of Nevada came by to see the operation, Las Vegas, Nevada.











Members of the Nevada National Guard prepared to register patients at the COVID-19 testing collection site at Mandalay Bay, Sept. 21, 2020.











A member of the Nevada National Guard prepares to test a patient for COVID-19 at the community based collection site at Mandalay Bay, Sept. 21, 2020.









