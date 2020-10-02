AFRS to host ‘Pathway to Wings’ brief Oct. 7

Advertisement

The Air Force Recruiting Service will host a “Pathway to Wings” interactive career briefing Oct. 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. central time for potential future Air Force officers interested in learning more about accessions and rated boards.

The Pathway to Wings brief, hosted by AFRS Detachment 1, will give participants an overview of Air Force aviation careers, as well as information about different types of service, missions, aircraft and military lifestyle. Current Air Force aviators will be on the call to answer questions.

Visit http://bit.ly/pathwaytowingsOct2020 to register for the event via ZoomGov (link may not be accessible on government network or VPN).









