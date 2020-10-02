Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the October 2nd issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! If you’ve ever been curious about the purpose behind the rumbling of jet engines and the sight of awesome displays of air power streaking through the skies north of Las Vegas, click on the link below and enjoy our front page feature, which explains a little more about the mission of the Nevada Test and Training Range: the free world’s largest contiguous air and ground space available for peacetime military operations. Our Airmen are passionate in their pursuit of excellence, and we hope our readers will enjoy learning more about what they do. This article is the first of a three-part series featuring the NTTR. Click on the link below to check it out, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis joins in Advanced Battle Management System tests: page 3

99th Medical group launches new electronic medical record system: page 4

MOMMC continues progress toward trauma center accreditation: page 5

Marines train at Nellis: page 8

926th FSS SUTA prepares Reservists with hands-on training: page 9

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 2nd.