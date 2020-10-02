USMC supports USAFWS in producing expert weapons instructors

Advertisement

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachery Johnson, weapons and tactics instructor assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Camp Pendleton, Calif., sits in a UH1-Y Venom helicopter during take-off in support of the 66th Weapons Squadron Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 20, 2020. This training provided the Marine Corps and Air Force personnel further exposure into joint interoperability in a dynamic environment to ensure readiness and lethality.











U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Rafael Cortez, weapons and tactics instructor assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 (HMLA-169), Camp Pendleton, Calif., looks outside of a UH1-Y Venom helicopter before take-off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 20, 2020. HLMA-169 provided close air support, combat assault transport, and surface escort during the 66th Weapons Squadron, Weapons Instructor Course 20-B.











An AH-1Z Viper and a UH1-Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Camp Pendleton, Caif., take off in support of the 66th Weapons Squadron Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 20, 2020. The 66th WPS teaches graduate-level instructor courses that provide advanced training in weapons and tactics employment to officers and enlisted specialists of the combat and mobility air forces.











A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Camp Pendleton, California, watches as a USMC helicopter takes off in support of the 66th Weapons Squadron Weapons Instructor Course (WIC) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. The WIC teaches instructors to become tactical experts in a cross-domain battlespace, equipping them with crucial experience and joint tactical knowledge to train their respective units, increasing overall combat capability and lethality across the forces.











U.S. Marine Corps Staff. Sgt. Taylor Coughlin, weapons and tactics instructor assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 (HMLA-169), Camp Pendleton, Calif., sits in a UH1-Y Venom helicopter before take-off for a 66th Weapons Squadron Weapons Instructor Course training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 20, 2020. HMLA-169 provided rotary wing fire support and airlift to joint terminal attack controllers while they advanced through a medium threat environment.









