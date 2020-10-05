Col. Brent Johnson, 99th Medical Group commander, left, looks on as Col. Jennifer Vecchione, 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, right, unveils the new squadron banner during a squadron re-designation ceremony for two squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 30, 2020. During the re-designation ceremony, the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron became the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 99th Medical Operations Squadron became the 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron.
99th Medical Group re-designates two squadrons
