99th Medical Group re-designates two squadrons

Col. Brent Johnson, 99th Medical Group commander, left, looks on as Col. Jennifer Vecchione, 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, right, unveils the new squadron banner during a squadron re-designation ceremony for two squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 30, 2020. During the re-designation ceremony, the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron became the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 99th Medical Operations Squadron became the 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron.











Airmen and civilian partners observe as Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, gives remarks during a squadron re-designation ceremony for two squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 30, 2020. During the re-designation ceremony, the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron became the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 99th Medical Operations Squadron became the 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron.











Airmen render salutes during a squadron re-designation ceremony for two squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 30, 2020. During the re-designation ceremony, the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron became the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 99th Medical Operations Squadron became the 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron.











Two 99th Medical Group ceremonial squadron banners are displayed during a squadron re-designation ceremony for two squadrons at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 30, 2020. During the re-designation ceremony, the 99th Aerospace Medicine Squadron became the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and the 99th Medical Operations Squadron became the 99th Healthcare Operations Squadron.









